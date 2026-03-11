CCTV footage shows machete-wielding goons attacking a hotel owned by former PS IRUNGU NYAKERA in Kisumu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Former Principal Secretary, Irungu Nyakera, has alleged that more than 100 armed goons attacked his hotel in Kisumu early Wednesday morning, leaving several staff members injured and causing extensive property damage.

In a statement shared on social media, Nyakera said the attackers stormed the premises at around 5:00 a.m, vandalizing the property and assaulting workers.

According to him, the gang also tied up the hotel’s security lady during the violent raid.

Nyakera said he responded to the incident by confronting the attackers and firing two warning shots in the air, which forced them to flee the scene.

“Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled,” he stated.

The former PS added that he immediately contacted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and requested police backup.

However, he claimed that no security officers had arrived even an hour later, prompting him to send a warning message indicating that he will shoot anyone who attempted to enter his property.

Nyakera further linked the attack to an earlier incident that occurred three weeks ago, when another group of goons allegedly raided the same premises and carted away merchandise before locking him out.

He claimed that the earlier raid involved individuals allegedly working with the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) and acting under instructions from Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

According to Nyakera, after reporting the incident to security agencies in Kisumu, he was allegedly informed that he could not continue operating from the premises because he is associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He also alleged that a senior regional DCI officer informed him that PS Omollo has personal interests in the property.

Nyakera said he legally acquired the premises in 2019, when it was still a shell, and claims to have invested more than Sh235 million in developing the property.

He also maintains that he holds a 50-year lease for the site.

“If he indeed wants to take over the property, let him come and we do a valuation and I sell it to him,” Nyakera said, adding that intimidation tactics would not force him out.

He also condemned the attackers for allegedly chanting “hatutaki mkikuyu” during the raid, suggesting that ethnic sentiments were used during the attack.

“I am an investor, but I am not stupid,” Nyakera stated.

CCTV footage>>> shared online shows the machete-wielding goons storming the premises, damaging property and confronting staff members.

CCTV footage shows goons attacking a hotel owned by former PS Irungu Nyakera in Kisumu.



We are sliding into a lawless state. pic.twitter.com/rHEXZlJril — Henix Obuchunju (@Obuchunju) March 11, 2026

