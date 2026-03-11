Celebrating Downfall! ASAMOH buys dustbin container to mock disgraced car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, after he was auctioned (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Social media influencer, Asamoh, has left netizens in stitches after mocking disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo during the auction of his seized property.

The incident occurred when Kairo’s property was put up for public auction after he failed to pay rent and closed down his physical office at Diamond Plaza.

Asamoh was present at the auction and seized the opportunity to poke fun at Kairo, picking up a dustbin container.

Netizens flooded social media with reactions, with many praising Asamoh for his bold and humorous antics while others debated whether the mockery was appropriate given the circumstances.

The rivalry between Asamoh and Kairo dates back to a previous online altercation, where Kairo mocked Asamoh’s late mother.

Asamoh has since vowed never to forgive Kairo and always celebrates his downfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST