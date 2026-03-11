Mumias East MP, PETER SALASYA, opens up on desire to marry many wives - “I’m naturally polygamous”

Wednesday, March 11,
2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has openly declared that he intends
to marry several wives.
The youthful legislator says polygamy comes naturally to him
as a man from the Wanga Kingdom, and he is already receiving offers of help
from friends abroad.
In a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, March 11th,
2026, Salasya revealed that one of his friends from Madagascar has promised to
connect him with a bride from the island nation.
He explained that Malagasy people share Bantu roots and
speak a language he described as sounding like a mix of Swahili.
He also mentioned another friend from his days at Egerton
University, Dr. Romio from Garissa, who once joined him during a medical camp
at Shianda KMTC.
“The next is from Madagascar, and he has promised me he will
give me a wife from his country… because I am a polygamous man, naturally from
the Wanga Kingdom,” Salasya wrote.
Despite his growing profile in politics, the MP has yet to
settle down.
He has previously admitted that his search for a life
partner has not been smooth, recalling how a past relationship ended after his
unsuccessful parliamentary bid in 2017.
Since entering Parliament in 2022, he has continued to speak
openly about his desire to settle down, even publicly asking Ida Odinga, widow
of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to help him find a suitable wife.
Salasya has described his ideal partner as prayerful,
supportive of his political career, and comfortable living in the village.
His vision for family life includes marrying up to three
wives and having them live together under one roof - an arrangement he believes
reflects both tradition and his personal dream.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
