Caught on 4K!! Concerns as another VIDEO emerges showing young women selling “MECHI” in broad daylight in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A new video has surfaced showing young women selling “mechi” openly in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area, raising concerns over rising economic pressures.

The clip, captured in clear 4K resolution, shows the women, most believed to be single mothers, parading themselves along a busy street in the bustling commercial hub.

They openly approach potential clients as traders, motorists and pedestrians continue with their daily routines, seemingly unfazed.

Reports circulating online indicate that some of the women charge as low as Ksh 150 for brief encounters in nearby dingy rooms, highlighting the dire financial situations pushing them to engage in such activities publicly.

