Used and dumped! OSCAR SUDI dumps his Slay Queen girlfriend, MERCY MASAI! Blocked by security from accessing him! Ogopa Wanasiasa

Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has reportedly parted ways with his slay queen girlfriend Mercy Masai, a popular social media personality.
According to whispers, the outspoken lawmaker is said to
have ended his relationship with Mercy, citing a dramatic lifestyle change
after allegedly “receiving Christ” in January.
Sources claim Sudi has resolved to live a more faith-driven
life and has even given up alcohol as part of his New Year’s transformation.
The alleged breakup took an unexpected twist on Thursday
when Mercy reportedly visited Sudi at his Parliament office, only to be denied
access by his security team.
The bodyguard is said to have informed her that “the boss is
now a saved man” and advised her not to contact him again.
Further claims suggest that when she attempted to reach him
via phone, she discovered she had been blocked.
The MP was bankrolling Mercy, flying her to exotic
destinations and even bought her a new car during the course of their
relationship.
