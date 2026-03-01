Used and dumped! OSCAR SUDI dumps his Slay Queen girlfriend, MERCY MASAI! Blocked by security from accessing him! Ogopa Wanasiasa







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has reportedly parted ways with his slay queen girlfriend Mercy Masai, a popular social media personality.

According to whispers, the outspoken lawmaker is said to have ended his relationship with Mercy, citing a dramatic lifestyle change after allegedly “receiving Christ” in January.

Sources claim Sudi has resolved to live a more faith-driven life and has even given up alcohol as part of his New Year’s transformation.

The alleged breakup took an unexpected twist on Thursday when Mercy reportedly visited Sudi at his Parliament office, only to be denied access by his security team.

The bodyguard is said to have informed her that “the boss is now a saved man” and advised her not to contact him again.

Further claims suggest that when she attempted to reach him via phone, she discovered she had been blocked.

The MP was bankrolling Mercy, flying her to exotic destinations and even bought her a new car during the course of their relationship.

