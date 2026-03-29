Call Centre International Kenya Senior Manager, SHELBRINK OMONDI, suspended for preying on junior female staff members - Some victims left pregnant







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Call Centre International Kenya (CCI) has suspended a senior manager, Shelbrink Omondi, following serious allegations of misconduct involving junior female staff members.

The claims first surfaced after several victims reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, accusing Omondi of exploiting his position within the company.

According to the allegations, Omondi is said to have targeted junior female employees, particularly call agents, with promises of promotions and career advancement.

He used these promises to coerce them into inappropriate relationships.

Some of the accusers allege that these encounters resulted in pregnancies.

CCI has since taken action by suspending Omondi pending the outcome of internal investigations into the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST