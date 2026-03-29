“Hide Her from Ben 10s” - Woman in her late 50s flaunts killer figure in gym (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A woman in her late 50s has left social media buzzing after sharing a video of herself flaunting her impressive physique at the gym.

The woman appears to have defied age, thanks to her consistent workout routine and disciplined lifestyle.

In fact, many online users have praised her for maintaining a look that rivals women in their early 20s, despite her advanced age.

She joins a growing number of women embracing a healthy lifestyle as they age.

Locally, figures such as Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, continue to inspire many with their youthful appearance and fitness in their 50s.

Watch the video>>> below

Gym really transforms people. She’s in her 50s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6Dvu05WXN — KHAN'✨ (@khanofkhans11_) March 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST