BUSTED! Man catches his girlfriend deleting photos and messages before entering the house - Huyu Anagongewa (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after secretly recording his girlfriend deleting photos and messages on her phone before entering his house.

In the video making rounds on social media, the lady is seen standing outside the house, busy on her phone as she scrolls through and deletes pictures and messages, seemingly unaware that her boyfriend was recording her.

The man shared the clip online, claiming the suspicious behavior made him believe the lady might be hiding something and could be cheating on him.

Watch the video>>> below

Man catches his girlfriend deleting pictures & messages right before entering the house. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2zrgPiKou4 — Headking's Mindset 🧠 (@MindOfHeadking) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST