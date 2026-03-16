BUSTED! Man catches his girlfriend deleting photos and messages before entering the house - Huyu Anagongewa (VIDEO)

Monday, March 16, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after secretly recording his girlfriend deleting photos and messages on her phone before entering his house.
In the video making rounds on social media, the lady is seen
standing outside the house, busy on her phone as she scrolls through and
deletes pictures and messages, seemingly unaware that her boyfriend was
recording her.
The man shared the clip online, claiming the suspicious
behavior made him believe the lady might be hiding something and could be
cheating on him.
Watch the video>>> below
Man catches his girlfriend deleting pictures & messages right before entering the house. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2zrgPiKou4— Headking's Mindset 🧠 (@MindOfHeadking) March 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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