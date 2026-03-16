A BEN 10 shares a VIDEO pampering his mzungu wife, who is old enough to be his mother - The enemy is poverty (WATCH)



Monday, March 16, 2026 - A young Nigerian man married to an older mzungu woman has stirred reactions online after sharing a video of himself pampering her.

In the clip circulating on social media, the couple is seen enjoying playful moments together in the kitchen as the woman prepares a meal.

They laugh, joke and appear comfortable around each other, with the woman even lifting him playfully like a baby.

The light-hearted video quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users joking that the young man is “chasing the bag,” while others defended the couple, saying love can exist regardless of age differences.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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