“Mzee Anakula Pension!” - Elderly man’s playful moment with younger LADY at a dingy Ukambani club excites netizens (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - An elderly man has left social media users amused after a video of him enjoying himself in the company of a younger lady at a local club in Ukambani went viral.
In the clip, the man is seen casually chewing miraa
as the lady records a video while interacting with her online followers.
Moments later, he becomes more playful, joking around and
getting a bit touchy as the two share good moments.
The video>>> has sparked reactions online, with
many netizens entertained by the man’s carefree energy and confidence, with
some joking that age is just a number when it comes to having a good time.
Mzee Anakula Pension! pic.twitter.com/BpNt3Ut3Wg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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