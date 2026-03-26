“Mzee Anakula Pension!” - Elderly man’s playful moment with younger LADY at a dingy Ukambani club excites netizens (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - An elderly man has left social media users amused after a video of him enjoying himself in the company of a younger lady at a local club in Ukambani went viral.

In the clip, the man is seen casually chewing miraa as the lady records a video while interacting with her online followers.

Moments later, he becomes more playful, joking around and getting a bit touchy as the two share good moments.

The video>>> has sparked reactions online, with many netizens entertained by the man’s carefree energy and confidence, with some joking that age is just a number when it comes to having a good time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST