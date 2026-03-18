Netizen blasts people who celebrate women who leave their struggling boyfriend for a rich man but call it 'wickedness' when a man does the same (LOOK)

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - X user, Mazi Nathan, has stirred a heated debate online after calling out what he sees as double standards in relationships.
In the viral tweet, Mazi wrote: “If she leaves me to
marry a rich man who is ready to settle down, she made the best decision of her
life. but if I make money and decide to leave her because she is no longer my
taste, I am evil and ungrateful.”
Adding:
“Self-interest becomes wisdom when she does it, but wickedness when I do,”
His hot take has sparked mixed reactions with netizens split
between applauding his bold honesty and arguing that context matters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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