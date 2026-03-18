Netizen blasts people who celebrate women who leave their struggling boyfriend for a rich man but call it 'wickedness' when a man does the same (LOOK)





Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - X user, Mazi Nathan, has stirred a heated debate online after calling out what he sees as double standards in relationships.

In the viral tweet, Mazi wrote: “If she leaves me to marry a rich man who is ready to settle down, she made the best decision of her life. but if I make money and decide to leave her because she is no longer my taste, I am evil and ungrateful.”

Adding: “Self-interest becomes wisdom when she does it, but wickedness when I do,”

His hot take has sparked mixed reactions with netizens split between applauding his bold honesty and arguing that context matters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST