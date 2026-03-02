Not every pleasure is worth the risk!! This guy is regretting after having “MECHI” with a LADY! Look at this mouth (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - A young man is living with deep regret after what was meant to be a moment of pleasure turned into a painful lesson he won’t forget anytime soon.

The victim has become the talk of social media after photos surfaced showing his badly swollen and sore-looking lips, following a romantic encounter with a woman he had recently met.

The two met and had a good time.

However, things took a dramatic turn shortly afterwards when the man began experiencing discomfort around his mouth.

See the trending photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST