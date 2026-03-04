“Achana Na Hicho Kimtu” - VIDEO of Kenyan Single Mother responding to daughter’s request to meet her dad sparks reactions







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread reactions after capturing a candid conversation between a single mother and her young daughter.

In the clip, the little girl is heard asking her mother to call her biological father, saying she wants to speak to him.

“Mpigie simu saa hii,” the child insists.

The mother responds by claiming she does not have the man’s phone number and does not know his whereabouts.

As the conversation continues, the girl persistently asks to be taken to see her father.

At one point, the mother is heard dismissing the matter and speaking negatively about the child’s father, saying, “Achana na hicho kimtu.”

Despite her mother’s response, the determined girl says she will look for her father herself once she becomes an adult.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online.

While some netizens sympathized with the mother, noting the challenges of single parenthood, others expressed concern about the emotional impact such conversations may have on children.

Watch the video>>> below

Achana Na Hicho Kimtu..... pic.twitter.com/fjYd26JfTB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2026

