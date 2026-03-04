“Do a DNA Test” - Nairobi man advised after sharing a VIDEO with his daughter asking if they resemble each other! Ni Kama Aligongewa

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A Nairobi man has sparked
reactions online after sharing a lighthearted video while spending time with
his young daughter.
In the clip circulating on social media, the man is seen
goofing around with the child as he jokingly asks followers whether the two
resemble each other.
“Haka ni ka nani walai? Hizi sura zinafanana?” he is
heard saying in the video.
The post quickly attracted numerous comments, with some
social media users humorously suggesting that he should consider conducting a
DNA test.
Others, however, dismissed the remarks, noting that children
can resemble parents in different ways as they grow.
In the video, the little girl appears comfortable around him
and refers to him as “baba”, a clear indication that their bond is strong.
Watch the video>>> below.
Should he conduct a DNA test?
DNA test? pic.twitter.com/mEUUbkTBgj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2026
