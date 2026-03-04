“Do a DNA Test” - Nairobi man advised after sharing a VIDEO with his daughter asking if they resemble each other! Ni Kama Aligongewa







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A Nairobi man has sparked reactions online after sharing a lighthearted video while spending time with his young daughter.

In the clip circulating on social media, the man is seen goofing around with the child as he jokingly asks followers whether the two resemble each other.

“Haka ni ka nani walai? Hizi sura zinafanana?” he is heard saying in the video.

The post quickly attracted numerous comments, with some social media users humorously suggesting that he should consider conducting a DNA test.

Others, however, dismissed the remarks, noting that children can resemble parents in different ways as they grow.

In the video, the little girl appears comfortable around him and refers to him as “baba”, a clear indication that their bond is strong.

Should he conduct a DNA test?

