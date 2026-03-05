5 Kenyan LADIES among 16 suspects arrested in Bangkok selling “KASUSU” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Police and social development officials in Bangkok have arrested 16 foreign women accused of “selling mechi” in Sukhumvit’s Soi 4, Khlong Toei district, authorities confirmed.

The operation, which took place at around 8:30 PM, followed complaints from foreign tourists and reports circulating on social media about “suspected activities”.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station, along with teams from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, immigration officers, and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, carried out surveillance before moving in to make the arrests.

Authorities said the suspects included 10 Tanzanian nationals, five Kenyan nationals, and one Vietnamese national.

Following the arrests, officials from the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development imposed administrative fines.

The suspects were then handed over to the Immigration Bureau, where their visas were revoked and they are set for deportation under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act.

All 16 women have been sent to the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Suan Phlu for further legal proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST