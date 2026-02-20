Will this marriage last? Video of bride looking gloomy after exchanging vows on their wedding sparks reaction! (WATCH)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Weddings are usually filled with joy, love and picture‑perfect memories, but one newlywed couple has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a trending video, the bride appears visibly gloomy even as the groom beams with happiness.

The clip shows the couple singing outside the church, with the groom animated and cheerful while the bride’s somber demeanor stood out.

Attempts to cheer her up seemed futile, leaving viewers puzzled.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with many calling the bride’s expression a “major red flag” and questioning whether she was truly on board with the marriage.

Watch the video>>> below

