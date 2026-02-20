Will this marriage last? Video of bride looking gloomy after exchanging vows on their wedding sparks reaction! (WATCH)

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Weddings are usually filled with joy, love and picture‑perfect memories, but one newlywed couple has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
In a trending video, the bride appears visibly gloomy even
as the groom beams with happiness.
The clip shows the couple singing outside the church, with
the groom animated and cheerful while the bride’s somber demeanor stood out.
Attempts to cheer her up seemed futile, leaving viewers
puzzled.
The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with many
calling the bride’s expression a “major red flag” and questioning whether she
was truly on board with the marriage.
Watch
the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments