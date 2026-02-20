“Baby Daddy Always Controls the Game” - Private chats between a lady and her child’s father spark a buzz (LOOK)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Private chats between a woman and her baby daddy have surfaced online, sparking a buzz.

According to the leaked conversations, the woman had initially blocked the father of her child following a misunderstanding.

However, she later unblocked him, reportedly for the sake of their child and to allow communication regarding co-parenting.

In the screenshots circulating online, the man asks the baby mama to bring their child to his house over the weekend, noting that his girlfriend will not be around at the time.

The request appears to have irritated the woman, who questioned why he only asks to see his child when his girlfriend is absent.

Despite her concerns, the man responded briefly and bluntly, writing, “Are you coming or not?”

The exchange has sparked reactions online, with a section of social media users jokingly concluding that “a baby daddy always controls the game”.

Check out the chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST