Cheeky Kenyan LADY tries to hit on a random man on the street using the infamous Russian tourist’s tricks and this is how it went down (VIDEO)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - A cheeky Kenyan content creator has taken to the streets with a bold social experiment, reversing roles to test whether local men will fall for her charm in the same way the infamous Russian tourist once captivated unsuspecting women.

The Russian tourist had made headlines after approaching random women in public spaces - streets, malls, and even churches - before exchanging contacts and later inviting them to his apartment.

Several women fell for his advances, only to later discover that he had secretly recorded their private encounters and shared them online.

In her video, the Kenyan lady mimicked his approach, striking up casual conversation with a random man in public.

However, the outcome was far from what the Russian tourist experienced.

One man she targeted didn’t even pause to engage, brushing off her advances and walking away.

When she asked for his number, he firmly declined, saying he was focused on his business.

The clip has since sparked conversation online, with many viewers amused by the sharp contrast in reactions.

While the Russian tourist’s antics drew women into his trap, the Kenyan lady’s attempt highlighted how men on the street were less willing to entertain such advances.

Watch the video>>> below

A Kenyan Lady uses a Russian Guy techniques to test a random Man on the street to see whether he will fall for it. pic.twitter.com/08LD5RwOUv — Jim Njue (@jimNjue_) February 20, 2026

