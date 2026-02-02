What was happening here? VIDEO of Governor GLADYS WANGA at a Legio Maria church shocks netizens! Spot KAREN NYAMU?? (WATCH)







Monday, February 02, 2026 - As the 2027 General Elections draw closer, Kenya’s political class is increasingly turning to the church in search of blessings - and votes.

Over the weekend, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was among the leaders spotted at St. Peter’s Enocha Legio Maria Mission in Dandora, Embakasi North Constituency.

She presided over a fundraiser alongside several politicians, including Nominated Nairobi Senator Karen Nyamu.

Wanga, dressed in the distinctive Legio Maria regalia, was seen kneeling at the pulpit as clergy prayed over her.

In a moment that quickly caught the attention of netizens, a pastor was filmed pouring a liquid into her mouth from an antiseptic bottle - sparking online debate about what the mysterious drink contained.

Such theatrics have become familiar during election seasons, when politicians often embrace religious rituals and public displays of humility to connect with ordinary citizens.

Governor Wanga faces a tough re-election battle in 2027, following a fallout with her deputy, Oyugi Mawanga, who has already declared his intention to challenge her at the ballot.

Watch the video>>> below.

Hata yesu haamini vitu zinafanyika kanisani.

Huyo ni gladys wanga ,wait kuna pia karen nyamu na kitambaa hapo nyuma😂😂.



Wakati wa kura umefika kweli. pic.twitter.com/WqzFPD2GHu — wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) February 1, 2026

