ALADWA conned me Ksh 17 million - Ailing Kenyan actress CONNIE KABARRY cries out as she fights for her life in Aga Khan (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Kenyan actress Consolate Mboga, popularly known as Connie Kabarry, has stirred online debate after publicly accusing Makadara MP, George Aladwa, of failing to repay her debt of Ksh 17 million.

In a heartfelt social media post, the award‑winning actress, who is currently battling an undisclosed illness, claimed that she funded Aladwa’s political campaign but has since been abandoned in her time of need.

“Aladwa, did I offend you in any way that you can’t have mercy on me, who helped you get your Makadara seat? Is this how you are paying me?”

“17 million ya mtu unakalia and you feel nothing about it? You have forgotten how you used to beg me for money,” she lamented.

In another video, Connie explained that she chose to go public not only to seek justice but also to warn other women against falling victim to similar situations.

“I wanted to keep it a secret but I later told myself, what if I die without speaking out?”

“Aladwa will still find his way to another woman and collect everything from her and let her die like he did to me. So I am here to create awareness,” she said.

Her revelations have reignited conversations around the murky world of campaign financing, where supporters often invest heavily in politicians with the hope of securing opportunities once they win office.

More often than not, however, those promises remain unfulfilled, leaving financiers feeling betrayed.

Watch the video

I have been in and out of Aghakan hospital all because of Hon Aladwa that conned me millions of money,I want to thank Aghakan Hospital and Jubilee insurance for saving my life several times I want to thank my husband and my siblings for being my support system during this journey,I wanted to keep it a secret but I later told myself, what if I die without speaking out.. Aladwa will still find his way to another woman and collect everything from her and let her die just like he did to me .. so am here to create awareness... Finally I want to appreciate all my fans for your encouraging comments,thanks for the love and care 😘😘I saw some sense in your comments, I felt encouraged and it has changed my life in a way, Asanteni Sana 🙏 Getting too much calls and messages am sorry I can't respond to all,once I get some strength will do a live so that I respond once to you all

