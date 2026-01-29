REVEALED!! KTN senior news anchor ASHLEY MAZURI resigned after denying her boss “KASUSU” - Scandal erupts as Associate Editor ALEX KIPROTICH is accused of preying on female staff







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Standard Media Group has been thrust into controversy following reports that an Associate Editor abuses his position to harass female staff and retaliates against those who reject his advances.

According to sources, Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich is accused of preying on female employees, with allegations that staff members who decline his advances are demoted, sidelined or dismissed under questionable circumstances.

Among those cited is former senior news anchor Ashley Mazuri (pictured below), who reportedly resigned last month after being demoted for turning down Alex’s advances.

Alex was previously fired as Bureau Chief in Nakuru but went to Gideon Moi and returned to Nairobi as Associate Editor.

Now claiming connections to the Moi family and armed with screenshots and WhatsApp messages he insists prove his ties, Alex behaves as if he is always right.

He assumes that he is more competent than dozens of journalists who have worked in established stations far better than Standard.

