KIKUYU gospel singer attempts to take her own life, hours after exposing her baby daddy, a married man, as a deadbeat dad (PHOTOs)





Monday, January 26, 2026 - Kikuyu gospel singer, Jane Reborn, has been admitted to hospital after attempting to take her own life, hours after publicly accusing her baby daddy, a married man, of abandoning their child.





According to sources, the distressed singer went live on TikTok, where she ingested poison before concerned neighbours intervened and rushed her to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

She is currently receiving medical care.

Earlier in the day, Jane had taken to social media to share her emotional ordeal after a man she claims is the father of her child denied responsibility, despite what she described as a striking physical resemblance between him and the child.

The gospel singer accused the man of refusing to support their son, saying she has been left to struggle alone while he continues with his life as though the child does not exist.

She described the situation as overwhelming and emotionally draining.

Photos of the singer in hospital.









Her photos







