KIKUYU gospel singer attempts to take her own life, hours after exposing her baby daddy, a married man, as a deadbeat dad (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 26, 2026 - Kikuyu gospel singer, Jane Reborn, has been admitted to hospital after attempting to take her own life, hours after publicly accusing her baby daddy, a married man, of abandoning their child.
According to sources, the distressed singer went live
on TikTok, where she ingested poison
before concerned neighbours intervened and rushed her to Kenyatta
University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.
She is currently receiving medical care.
Earlier in the day, Jane had taken to social media to share
her emotional ordeal after a man she claims is the father
of her child denied responsibility,
despite what she described as a striking physical resemblance between him and
the child.
The gospel singer accused the man of refusing
to support their son, saying she has been left to struggle
alone while he continues with his life as though the child does not exist.
She described the situation as overwhelming and emotionally draining.
Photos of the singer in hospital.
0 Comments