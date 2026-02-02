Drama in Maasai land as residents chase away two women living as “husband and wife– “Tumekataa Kwa Jina La yesu” (VIDEO)







Monday, February 02, 2026 - Drama unfolded in a quiet Maasai neighborhood after irate villagers stormed a house where two women were reportedly living together as husband and wife, chasing them away in protest.

Speaking to the media, one resident said: “Hawa wasichana wanajulikana eti ni bibi na bwana. Hapa kwetu kwa Maasai hatujui kisa kama hiyo na hatuwezi kubali, hiyo tumekataa kwa jina la Yesu.”

Another villager added: “I wish kama tungejua mapema, tungekua tumewatimua kitambo sana. Na kama kuna wale wanaendelea kufanya hilo jambo, hapa mko kwa hatari.”

She further asserted: “Sisi Wamasai hatuwezi kubali hilo jambo.”

The incident has shocked many, given the Maasai community’s reputation as a conservative and patriarchal society.

For locals, the idea of women cohabiting as spouses was seen as alien and unacceptable, sparking heated reactions and a dramatic confrontation that has since become the talk of the area.

