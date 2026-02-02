Drama in Maasai land as residents chase away two women living as “husband and wife– “Tumekataa Kwa Jina La yesu” (VIDEO)

Monday, February 02, 2026 - Drama unfolded in a quiet Maasai neighborhood after irate villagers stormed a house where two women were reportedly living together as husband and wife, chasing them away in protest.
Speaking to the media, one resident said: “Hawa wasichana
wanajulikana eti ni bibi na bwana. Hapa kwetu kwa Maasai hatujui kisa kama hiyo
na hatuwezi kubali, hiyo tumekataa kwa jina la Yesu.”
Another villager added: “I wish kama tungejua mapema,
tungekua tumewatimua kitambo sana. Na kama kuna wale wanaendelea kufanya hilo
jambo, hapa mko kwa hatari.”
She further asserted: “Sisi Wamasai hatuwezi kubali hilo
jambo.”
The incident has shocked many, given the Maasai community’s
reputation as a conservative and patriarchal society.
For locals, the idea of women cohabiting as spouses was seen
as alien and unacceptable, sparking heated reactions and a dramatic
confrontation that has since become the talk of the area.
Watch the video>>> below.
Hatuwezi Kubali! pic.twitter.com/IYpplQduE5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2026
