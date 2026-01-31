REVEALED! Gym trainer ALPHY MIGASHA was killed by a KDF soldier in Umoja for having ‘MECHI’ with his wife - CCTV footage







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - A gym trainer based in Nairobi’s Umoja estate has died after a brutal assault carried out by a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

The victim, identified as Alphy Migasha, reportedly crossed paths with the soldier, Nicholas Ireri, shortly after Ireri returned from deployment in Somalia and learnt of the alleged relationship.

CCTV footage recorded on December 22nd shows Migasha seated outside a liquor joint in Umoja One when Ireri approaches him.

The two appear to exchange a few words before the confrontation quickly turns violent.

Ireri is seen forcefully pulling Migasha to the ground and repeatedly assaulting him as shocked onlookers attempt to intervene.

After the attack, the suspect calmly walks away, leaving the victim helpless and writhing in pain.

Family members rushed Migasha to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered severe injuries, including fractured ribs, a broken leg, and serious chest trauma.

Despite efforts to save him, he later succumbed to the injuries.

Watch CCTV footage>>> of the tragic incident below.

Family demands justice



Family of Alphy Migasha calls for arrest of KDF officer

KDF officer allegedly linked to Migasha’s death



Family accuses police of failing to take action



Autopsy report reveals death due to lung blood clot#CitizenTonight pic.twitter.com/gLGr0ZwUxB — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 22, 2026

