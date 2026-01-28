DRAMA as man returns home unannounced, finds baby mama in bed with another man (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a man returned home from work unannounced, only to catch his baby mama cheating.

According to the video circulating online, the woman had invited another man into the house, unaware that her baby daddy would be coming home earlier than expected.

The man is seen storming into the house and finding the “intruder” in bed with his baby mama, with their daughter present in the house at the time.

This discovery sparked a heated confrontation between the couple.

In the video, the baby daddy is heard confronting the woman as a loud argument ensues.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens condemning the incident and expressing concern over domestic disputes unfolding in the presence of children.

Watch the video>>> below

Man comes home from work and finds his baby mama with another man in his bed while their daughter is there pic.twitter.com/Gyeh67VBrN — Insane Clips (@StreetFightsHQ) January 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST