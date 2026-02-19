Video of slay queens entertaining students at Baricho Boys High School with club-style dance moves during Cultural Day causes a buzz

Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A video showing two slay queens entertaining students at Baricho Boys High School in Kirinyaga County during the school’s cultural day has surfaced online and sparked a buzz.
In the clip, the ladies are seen showcasing energetic
club-style dance moves as the students erupt in joy.
The performance included daring steps, with some viewers
noting that the moves were bold for a school environment.
The video has since generated mixed reactions online.
While some argue that the dance moves were inappropriate for
a school setting, others feel that cultural days are meant to celebrate
creativity and allow for lively performances.
Watch the video>>>
Kwani sikuizi cultural za highschool zimeomoka aje! This is Baricho High School cultural day. Teachers are entertaining the boys. pic.twitter.com/sXZgjLrjMh— Adele (@Adele_lide) February 18, 2026
