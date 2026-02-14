Aligongewa! Comedian NJUGUSH parts ways with his wife, CELESTINE NDINDA, after she cheated on him severally







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - The high-profile marriage between comedian Njugush and his wife, Celestine Ndinda, has collapsed amid allegations of infidelity.

According to sources close to the couple, Celestine allegedly cheated on Njugush with her nails technician.

It is reported that Njugush caught her cheating multiple times but initially overlooked the warning signs.

Whispers also suggest that Celestine allegedly became pregnant by one of her side guys and later got rid of the pregnancy.

Frustrated by repeated betrayals, Njugush walked out of their matrimonial home in Ruiru peacefully.

In addition to the cheating allegations, sources claim Celestine made significant financial demands, leaving Njugush financially strained.

“Despite Njugush buying her a Range Rover Evoque, she wanted a better car,” a source revealed.

The couple had always portrayed themselves as the ultimate celebrity power couple, frequently sharing PDA-filled moments on social media.

The breakup has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans expressing shock over the dramatic turn in what was once seen as a picture-perfect relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST