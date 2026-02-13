The controversial Russian tourist hits on a beautiful yellow yellow supermarket attendant and lures her to his Airbnb- Ni Kama Kila Mwanamke Anauza Hii Town (VIDEO)

Friday, February 13, 2026 - The controversial Russian tourist who has been trending online for filming himself approaching random women in Nairobi has shared yet another video, this time involving a supermarket attendant.
In the clip circulating on social media, the foreigner is
seen striking up a conversation with the attendant, complimenting her and
engaging her in friendly small talk while recording the encounter.
Moments later, he asks for her phone number, which she gives
him.
In a follow-up video, the two are seen meeting again at his
Airbnb, where they had “Mechi”.
The man has been posting several similar clips showing him
approaching different women in public places and later organizing private
encounters, a trend that has sparked debate online.
Mpaka supermarket attendant..... This Russian Tourist pic.twitter.com/lezJ4IBD4Z— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2026
