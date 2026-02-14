The viral Russian tourist who has been chewing Kenyan women like Njugu reveals the amount of money he gives them for ‘MECHI’ - Are Nairobi women this cheap?







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A Russian tourist has gone viral in Nairobi after posting TikTok videos of himself approaching women in public places such as malls, churches and streets.

In the clips, he strikes up casual conversations before inviting the women back to his Airbnb for “mechi.”

When asked how much he spends on these encounters, he admitted that he usually gives about $20 (Approx Ksh2500).

Surprisingly, he added that some women don’t even ask for money.

According to him, many are simply happy to spend time with him, perhaps hoping for a serious relationship or even a chance at a visa.

The videos have sparked mixed reactions online. Some people have criticized the tourist for recording and sharing the women without their consent.

Others have turned their criticism towards the women, accusing them of being cheap and of loose morals.





The Kenyan DAILY POST