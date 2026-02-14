WALIACHANA!! Comedian NJUGUSH and wife WAKAVINYE allegedly split as shocking claims emerge how WAKAVINYE has been cheating with her ‘Nail guy’ (LOOK)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Once celebrated as Kenya’s ultimate power couple, comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda, are now at the center of shocking breakup rumors.

Reports claim the two have been struggling behind the scenes despite maintaining a picture-perfect image online.

Allegations suggest that Wakavinye has been secretly involved with another man - reportedly the guy who does her nails.

Close friends are said to have known about the affair, with whispers that she even became pregnant but terminated the pregnancy.

Sources further indicate that Njugush has finally had enough and has moved out of their matrimonial home.

The news has left fans stunned, especially since the couple has long been admired for their love story.

From dating in college to building a family empire that even includes two matatus, Njugush and Wakavinye have always appeared inseparable.

Now, however, it seems their fairy-tale marriage may have hit a serious snag.

Fans who once looked up to them as role models are left wondering if the rumors are true or just another round of celebrity gossip shaking Kenya’s entertainment scene.

Check out the receipts below.

