WALIACHANA!! Comedian NJUGUSH and wife WAKAVINYE allegedly split as shocking claims emerge how WAKAVINYE has been cheating with her ‘Nail guy’ (LOOK)

Saturday, February
14, 2026 - Once celebrated as Kenya’s ultimate power couple, comedian
Njugush and his wife Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda, are now at the center of
shocking breakup rumors.
Reports claim the two have been struggling behind the scenes
despite maintaining a picture-perfect image online.
Allegations suggest that Wakavinye has been secretly
involved with another man - reportedly the guy who does her nails.
Close friends are said to have known about the affair, with
whispers that she even became pregnant but terminated the pregnancy.
Sources further indicate that Njugush has finally had enough
and has moved out of their matrimonial home.
The news has left fans stunned, especially since the couple
has long been admired for their love story.
From dating in college to building a family empire that even
includes two matatus, Njugush and Wakavinye have always appeared inseparable.
Now, however, it seems their fairy-tale marriage may have
hit a serious snag.
Fans who once looked up to them as role models are left
wondering if the rumors are true or just another round of celebrity gossip
shaking Kenya’s entertainment scene.
Check out the receipts below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments