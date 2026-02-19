Rogue KIKUYU Pastor MARTIN WAINAINA accused of having “MECHI” with an ailing woman who sought prayers at her house - Attempted to silence her with a gift

Thursday, February
19, 2026 - A popular social media personality has accused a pastor
identified as Martin Wainaina of taking advantage of an ailing woman who had
invited him to her home for prayers.
According
to claims shared online, the pastor is accused of having “mechi” with the woman
during a prayer visit at her residence.
The
woman reportedly threatened to expose him, prompting the pastor to promise her
a parcel of land and offer to educate her children in an attempt to silence
her.
However,
the promises were not fulfilled, leading the woman to share details of their
alleged private encounter.
Below is a Facebook post circulating online detailing the accusations.
