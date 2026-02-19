Rogue KIKUYU Pastor MARTIN WAINAINA accused of having “MECHI” with an ailing woman who sought prayers at her house - Attempted to silence her with a gift







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A popular social media personality has accused a pastor identified as Martin Wainaina of taking advantage of an ailing woman who had invited him to her home for prayers.

According to claims shared online, the pastor is accused of having “mechi” with the woman during a prayer visit at her residence.

The woman reportedly threatened to expose him, prompting the pastor to promise her a parcel of land and offer to educate her children in an attempt to silence her.

However, the promises were not fulfilled, leading the woman to share details of their alleged private encounter.

Below is a Facebook post circulating online detailing the accusations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST