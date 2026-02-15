Hawk-eyed netizens unmask RICHIE, the Gen Z guy alleged to have ‘supplied electricity’ to NJUGUSH’s wife, CELESTINE NDINDA (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Popular Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani, widely known as Njugush, has found himself at the center of intense online speculation regarding his marriage to fellow content creator Celestine Ndinda.

Social media platforms were awash with claims alleging trouble in the couple’s relationship.

Some posts suggested infidelity and linked Ndinda to a young man identified online as “Richie,” with users circulating photos of the alleged individual.

As of now, neither Njugush nor Celestine Ndinda has publicly addressed the circulating rumors.

The couple, who have built a strong brand together through comedy skits, family-centered content, and entrepreneurial ventures, are regarded as one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity pairs.

Their relationship has often been portrayed as stable and supportive, making the current speculation particularly shocking to fans.

