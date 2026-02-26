VIDEO captures women selling “MECHI’’ in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area in broad daylight as RUTO’s economy bites

Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A video recorded in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area has surfaced online, showing a group of women “soliciting clients” in broad daylight.
In the clip, the women are seen standing along a busy street
within the bustling commercial hub, openly approaching potential customers as
traders and pedestrians continue with their daily activities.
Nyamakima is widely known for its vibrant business
environment, making the scenes captured in the footage particularly striking to
many viewers.
According to reports circulating online, some of the women
are said to be charging as low as Ksh150 for brief encounters
The emergence of the video comes at a time when many Kenyans
are grappling with the high cost of living, unemployment and reduced disposable
incomes.
Financial desperation may be pushing some of the jobless
women into the trade.
Watch the video>>> below
Nairobi’s Nyamakima area..... Oh My pic.twitter.com/KuvQ47YiwR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments