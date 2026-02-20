How a young broke Nairobi man posed as “AIM Global Millionaire” and lured lawyer RUTH AMBOGO into a relationship, ate her “KASUSU” and defrauded her - Fear men







Friday, February 20, 2026 - City lawyer and self-proclaimed political strategist, Ruth Ambogo, has found herself at the center of online discussion after claims emerged that she was duped by a young Nairobi man identified as Wilkins Fadhili.

According to circulating reports on social media, Fadhili is said to have portrayed himself as an “AIM Global Millionaire,” presenting a lavish lifestyle and branding himself as a motivational speaker and successful entrepreneur.

He attended conferences and public forums where he projected an image of wealth and success.

Through this persona, he managed to win over Ruth and eventually moved into her house.

Sources online allege that she was unaware that he was living a fake life and struggling financially.

The reports further claim that during the course of their relationship, the lawyer helped clear some of his outstanding debts.

However, the situation is said to have taken a dramatic turn when she sent him to the market one day, only for him to disappear without explanation.

As the saying goes, “Fear Men”.

Photos of lawyer Ruth Ambogo.

