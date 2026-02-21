Fresh twist in the murder of Githurai 45 massage LADY, MONICAH NYAMBURA, the killer left an ID on her bed after killing her - Was he creating an albi







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - A chilling new twist has emerged in the brutal murder of Monicah Nyambura, the Githurai 45 woman who was found dead in her rented house, deepening the mystery surrounding her killing.

According to a social media post shared by a neighbour, Monicah was discovered in her house with the lights still on.

The neighbour alleged that she had visible cuts and bruises on her body.

Her nose was reportedly broken and her neck cut in what appears to have been a violent attack.

In a shocking development, the neighbour further claimed that an identification card was found lying on her bed after the murder.

The circumstances under which the ID was left behind have raised more questions than answers.

Was it carelessness on the part of the suspect, or was it deliberately placed at the scene?

Some residents are now speculating whether the ID could have been left intentionally to create an alibi or mislead investigators.

Monicah is said to have been offering massage services from her house, although neighbours maintain that she was also working full-time as a club waitress.

It is believed she had hosted a client at her residence before she was killed.





