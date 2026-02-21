This viral club video of a well-endowed MUMAMA dancing with Gen Zs in a Nairobi club has caused commotion online (WATCH)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - A viral video of a middle-aged woman, popularly known as Mumama, enjoying herself in a city nightclub has set social media alight.

In the clip, the bold mumama is seen dancing effortlessly alongside a group of young revelers - and she didn’t miss a beat.

From her daring outfit to her energetic moves, she gave the Gen Z crowd a serious run for their money.

The video has quickly become a trending topic, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Some praised her confidence and unapologetic attitude, celebrating her as proof that age is no barrier to fun.

Others, however, felt she should slow down, sparking a lively debate about nightlife, fashion, and self-expression.

