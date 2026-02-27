This viral VIDEO of a young man sleeping on the roadside dejected after failing to get a job as a casual labourer will break your heart (WATCH)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Activist Paul Ouma has sparked renewed debate about youth unemployment, inequality and the rising cost of living in Kenya with a moving account.

In the video he shared on his X account, Paul recounts how he found a young man sleeping on the grass by the roadside while heading to a car wash.

Initially assuming he was intoxicated, Paul later discovered that the man was neither drunk nor sick - but exhausted and overwhelmed by life’s pressures.

The young man, identified as Dennis Ngao, works at a mattress company along the Njiru–Mwiki Road. According to the account, he had reported to work only to be told there was no work for the day and instructed to return home. With no income guaranteed and bills waiting, he reportedly felt defeated.

The post further claims that Ngao walks daily from Sunton to Njiru to save on transport costs, as even bus fare has become a luxury.

Ngao described himself as a church-going Christian who does not drink or use drugs but despite being hardworking, he was struggling to make ends meet in a battered economy.

Paul shared Ngao’s phone number and asked well wishers to chip in the little they can spare and in true Kenyan spirit, several Kenyans shared messages showing mobile money transfer confirmation to the young man.

The viral message has since ignited strong reactions online, with many users pointing to what they describe as widening inequality in the country. Some commenters contrasted the struggles of ordinary citizens with the perceived opulence of the political class.

On my way to the car wash I saw a young man lying on the grass alone, cold, finished.

At first I dismissed him. “Drunk.” That’s what we’ve been trained to think. Blame the victim. Move on.



But something inside me refused. I woke him up.



He wasn’t drunk.

He wasn’t high.

He… pic.twitter.com/UQ5yxOsEeU — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) February 26, 2026

