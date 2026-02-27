“RUTO, ignore me at your own risk, I want you out before ….” - Here is the VIDEO that has handed TikToker MENELIK KIMANI in trouble (WATCH)

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested Peter Maingi Kimani, also known as Menelik Kimani, over a video containing threats against President William Ruto that he posted on TikTok earlier this week.
According to investigators, Kimani was apprehended in the
Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone
into hiding following the incident.
In the footage, Kimani is heard addressing the President, saying: “Mr. Ruto, you are the
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces through the Constitution. I am also a
commander of the kingdom of the Most High.”
He goes on to declare that his challenge to remove the
President from power will
not be through military force, but “in the name of the Lord, creator of those
who made these weapons.”
He further
asked the President to
prepare the Kenya Defence Forces for a confrontation at a venue of his choice
within seven days, warned that failure to surrender
power will compel him
to march to State House and “decide his fate.”
Kimani remains in custody pending arraignment.
In a statement, the DCI reminded the public that although freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed, it must not be abused to threaten peace, security or the rights of others.
Hii ndio video imefanya DCI wa Shike uyu boy…… Bulandaaaa https://t.co/0UqF8xLvD1 pic.twitter.com/9lgz3iU2GH— limitless Media Ke (@LimitlessKe95) February 26, 2026
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments