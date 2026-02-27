“RUTO, ignore me at your own risk, I want you out before ….” - Here is the VIDEO that has handed TikToker MENELIK KIMANI in trouble (WATCH)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested Peter Maingi Kimani, also known as Menelik Kimani, over a video containing threats against President William Ruto that he posted on TikTok earlier this week.

According to investigators, Kimani was apprehended in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding following the incident.

In the footage, Kimani is heard addressing the President, saying: “Mr. Ruto, you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces through the Constitution. I am also a commander of the kingdom of the Most High.”

He goes on to declare that his challenge to remove the President from power will not be through military force, but “in the name of the Lord, creator of those who made these weapons.”

He further asked the President to prepare the Kenya Defence Forces for a confrontation at a venue of his choice within seven days, warned that failure to surrender power will compel him to march to State House and “decide his fate.”

Kimani remains in custody pending arraignment.

In a statement, the DCI reminded the public that although freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed, it must not be abused to threaten peace, security or the rights of others.

