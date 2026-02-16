Social media outcry after video shows a young Kenyan LADY being exploited by foreign men for financial gain - MOSIRIA gives up on Kenyan LADIES! Kuwatetea ni ngumu







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A video circulating online showing a young Kenyan woman in the company of foreign men has sparked debate across social media platforms, with many users raising concern over what they perceive as a growing trend of foreign men exploiting local women.

In the clip, the woman is seen entertaining the men as they indulge in liquor, with the video later finding its way onto social media and triggering widespread reactions.

A section of social media users strongly criticized women who engage in such acts for financial gain, terming it a sign of desperation.

They urged young women to pursue financial independence through hard work and legitimate opportunities rather than seeking short-term benefits.

Nairobi County CEC, Geoffrey Mosiria, known for his vocal defense of Kenyan women, also weighed in on the matter.

He expressed frustration, saying he is “fed up defending Kenyan ladies” as such incidents continue to embarrass him.

