The trending Safaricom female guard, who was lured by the infamous Russian man to his Airbnb, begs for forgiveness (VIDEO)







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A female security guard stationed at one of the Safaricom customer care centres has spoken out after appearing in a viral video linked to a controversial foreign tourist, who has been approaching random Kenyan women and sharing the encounters online.

In the trending clip, the man is seen striking up a conversation with the guard while she was on duty before asking for her phone number.

The two later met at his Airbnb apartment.

The guard has faced intense online trolling after the video was shared online.

She is now appealing to Kenyans to stop attacking her, asking for privacy and understanding.

“Acheni na maisha yangu,” she is heard saying, urging members of the public to mind their own business and allow her to move on from the incident. Watch her video>>> below

TRM safaricom soldier in the Viral Rusdian video asks friends for forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/j07VLjkSi3 — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 16, 2026

