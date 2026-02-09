All is vanity! PHOTO of the palatial home left behind by the late Kibabii University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor DAVID NAMASAKA







Monday, February 9, 2026 - The education fraternity is mourning the sudden death of Kibabii University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor David Namasaka, whose passing has left colleagues, students and family in deep shock.

Prof. Namasaka reportedly died on January 24th, 2026, after developing chest pains.

The veteran academic was widely respected for his contribution to higher education and his years of dedicated service at the institution.

As burial preparations continue, family members, friends and colleagues have been gathering at his rural home, where he had built a palatial residence.

A photo of the impressive home has since circulated online, symbolising the fruits of his years of hard work.

His death has sparked reflection among many, with the phrase “all is vanity” echoing the reality that no matter one’s achievements or wealth, life remains unpredictable.

May his soul rest in peace.

See photo.

