Wanauza Kama Nyanya! Trending VIDEO captures LADIES parading themselves along a busy street at night selling “MECHI”

Monday, February 9, 2026 - A trending video has emerged showing a group of young ladies openly selling “mechi” along a busy street at night.
In the clip, the ladies are seen dressed in eye-catching
outfits and strategically positioning themselves by the roadside as vehicles
and pedestrians pass by.
Some are spotted sitting in small groups while others stand
along the pavement, hoping to attract potential clients.
The incident, captured in an urban area, has triggered
reactions on social media, with many blaming the harsh economic situation for
pushing young women into the trade.
Watch the video>>> below
Young girls why🥹🥹atleast go back home I mean in the village than doing ashawo https://t.co/WSDwOc0Z9G— komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) February 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments