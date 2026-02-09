SHOCK as Kasarani MP and Sportpesa CEO RONALD KARAURI’s male lover claims his life is in danger and leaks their private video - Ona Mheshimiwa Kwa Airbnb Na Ndume







Monday, February 9, 2026 - A man has taken to social media claiming that he was romantically involved with Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.

In a series of Instagram posts, the man alleged that the wealthy legislator has been threatening his life over a private video he reportedly recorded during their alleged relationship.

He claimed that unknown vehicles have been trailing him and further alleged that Karauri created a pseudo account to send him threatening messages.

According to the posts, the messages allegedly included threats directed at both him and his family members.

The man said he has since moved apartments out of fear for his safety but claimed that the anonymous account later sent him his new location and house number, leaving him shaken.

He stated that he now lives in constant fear and cannot move freely, adding that Karauri should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

To back up his claims, he shared what he described as a private video of the two together, which has since circulated online.

