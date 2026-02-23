DRAMA! Taiwan tourist beaten, passport and other personal belongings stolen after a minor accident along a busy highway (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - A Taiwan tourist was left badly shaken after he was beaten and robbed by locals following a minor accident.

According to reports, the tourist was travelling alongside his colleague when their vehicle was involved in a minor accident.

What began as a routine traffic incident quickly escalated after a group of locals reportedly ganged up against them.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the individuals assaulted the tourist and stole his valuables, including his passport and other personal belongings.

In a video shared online, the visibly distressed tourist is seen recounting the ordeal while urgently calling for police assistance.

He appears shaken as he explains how the situation spiraled out of control and resulted in the loss of his important documents.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from Kenyans online, with many expressing concern that such acts could severely damage the country’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

A tourist from Taiwan was shaken after locals beat him and stole his passport and valuables following a road accident. pic.twitter.com/PwQB61twUz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 22, 2026

