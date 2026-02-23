SHOCK as US based Kenyan Pastor resigns after church hosts President RUTO, issues strongly worded statement







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - A dramatic shake‑up has hit the Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) after Pastor Charles Wachira, who led the church’s United States branch, tendered his resignation over what he termed as political meddling.

The cleric stepped down following the Nairobi headquarters’ decision to invite President William Ruto to grace its third anniversary celebrations on Sunday, February 22nd.

Wachira strongly disapproved of the move, arguing that it undermined the principles of righteousness and justice, especially at a time when many young Kenyans are voicing concerns about state injustices.

“He has resigned, citing serious concerns regarding leadership principles and recent public engagements that have deeply disturbed many believers—especially Gen Z, who are crying out for justice, accountability, and moral clarity during this sensitive national season in Kenya,” read a statement from the Pastor.

Wachira insisted that spiritual leadership must remain rooted in truth and the defense of innocent life.

“When leadership actions create confusion, division, or moral discomfort among believers, it becomes necessary to take a principled stand,” he added, making clear he would not be party to attempts to “cleanse” political figures.

The church, presided over by Bishop Benson Kiengei, has faced backlash online after posters announcing Ruto’s visit went viral.

Critics accused the Bishop of aligning with the state for personal gain, while some faithful vowed to boycott the service or even exit the church altogether.

