Cheeky couple’s balcony VIDEO goes viral and sparks wild reactions on social media - Hawa wanapenda mechi (WATCH)

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A viral video of a cheeky couple caught doing the unthinkable from the balcony of their high-rise apartment has set social media ablaze.
Recorded by a curious neighbor, the clip shows a young woman
playfully goofing around with a man - whose face wasn’t clearly captured - before
things quickly turned hot.
The pair seemed completely unfazed by the possibility of
being watched, turning their balcony into a stage for their private moment.
As expected, the video has sparked wild reactions online.
Some netizens blasted the couple for being reckless and
inconsiderate, while others jumped to their defense, arguing that they were
simply enjoying themselves in their own space.
Many also criticized the neighbor who filmed and shared the
clip, calling it a violation of privacy.
Watch the video on Facebook via this LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments