Renowned Pastor T MWANGI accused of cheating on his wife with multiple LADIES during preaching missions - He loves them light-skinned and petite







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Pastor T Mwangi, the founder of Life Church International in Limuru, is facing allegations of infidelity, with claims that he engages in extra-marital affairs with multiple women during preaching missions.

According to sources, Pastor T reportedly has a pattern of having “mechi” with different women while on ministry trips.

An anonymous source contacted blogger Edgar Obare, alleging that the pastor specifically requested the company of two petite women while he was on a preaching mission in Mombasa.

“I have screenshots of the pastor telling me to find for him two petite ladies. Fear pastors,” the source said, adding that he prefers light-skinned, petite women.

Publicly known for portraying himself as a family-oriented preacher, these allegations sharply contrast with Pastor T Mwangi’s image.

The Kenyan DAILY POST