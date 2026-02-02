Who killed MUSYOKI KILUNDO? Seasoned truck driver found murdered and body dumped near Burnt Forest, Cargo worth millions of shillings stolen







Monday, February 2, 2026 - The body of Musyoki Kilundo, a 47-year-old Kenyan truck driver, was discovered in Bayete Forest near Burnt Forest, days after he went missing while transporting coffee beans from Uganda to the Port of Mombasa.

Kilundo, a seasoned driver, left Uganda on January 22nd, 2026, with a consignment of coffee.

He reportedly spoke with his wife that day, showing no signs of distress.

Later, he stopped responding to calls, raising an alarm among family and colleagues.

The following day, his lifeless body was found in the forest.

His truck, bearing registration KDB 364A, had been abandoned by the roadside, and the coffee cargo, reportedly worth millions of shillings, was missing.

The police have launched an investigation under OB2/23/1/2026, seeking answers to critical questions, including how the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) cargo tracking seal was disabled and why delays occurred in the response when Kilundo went silent.

Authorities are yet to reveal whether foul play or hijacking is confirmed, but preliminary assessments point to a targeted attack.





The Kenyan DAILY POST