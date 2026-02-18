Twist as Russian Ambassador speaks on trending ‘Russian tourist’ in viral intimate videos with several women







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Russian authorities have admitted that they cannot confirm the identity or nationality of the man at the centre of the viral TikTok videos featuring intimate encounters with women from Ghana and Kenya.

The revelation has added a dramatic twist to a scandal that has dominated online conversations.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, had been summoned over the matter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov was summoned today… over the conduct of a supposed Russian national in unlawfully publishing sexually explicit images of Ghanaian women without their consent,” the statement read.

Ambassador Berdnikov acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, noting its wider implications.

“Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov acknowledged the violation of the privacy and dignity of the victims, and the larger cybercrime dimensions, while expressing the willingness of the Russian Federation to cooperate with the Republic of Ghana on the matter in issue,” the statement added.

However, the situation grew more complex when Berdnikov revealed that Russian authorities could not verify the suspect’s true identity.

“The Russian Ambassador… indicated that he is unable to confirm the nationality of the individual… and further disclosed that the purported name making the rounds in the media is not a known Russian name and rather represents an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language.”

Despite the uncertainty, the Russian Embassy pledged support for Ghana’s investigations.

Ablakwa confirmed, “Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov has pledged that the Embassy in Ghana is willing to share information… despite the absence of a legally binding extradition treaty.”

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has condemned the alleged non‑consensual recordings involving Kenyan women, calling them grave violations of privacy and dignity.

The agency confirmed that specialized cybercrime units are investigating, with international cooperation already underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST