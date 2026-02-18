Twist as Russian Ambassador speaks on trending ‘Russian tourist’ in viral intimate videos with several women

Wednesday, February
18, 2026 - Russian authorities have admitted that they cannot confirm the
identity or nationality of the man at the centre of the viral TikTok videos
featuring intimate encounters with women from Ghana and Kenya.
The revelation has added a dramatic twist to a scandal that
has dominated online conversations.
On Tuesday, February 17th, Ghana’s Foreign
Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that the Russian
Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, had been summoned over the matter.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Ambassador of
the Russian Federation to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov was summoned
today… over the conduct of a supposed Russian national in unlawfully publishing
sexually explicit images of Ghanaian women without their consent,”
the statement read.
Ambassador Berdnikov acknowledged the seriousness of the
issue, noting its wider implications.
“Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov acknowledged the violation of the
privacy and dignity of the victims, and the larger cybercrime dimensions, while
expressing the willingness of the Russian Federation to cooperate with the
Republic of Ghana on the matter in issue,” the statement added.
However, the situation grew more complex when Berdnikov
revealed that Russian authorities could not verify the suspect’s true identity.
“The Russian Ambassador… indicated that he is unable to confirm the
nationality of the individual… and further disclosed that the purported name
making the rounds in the media is not a known Russian name and rather
represents an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language.”
Despite the uncertainty, the Russian Embassy pledged support
for Ghana’s investigations.
Ablakwa confirmed, “Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov has pledged that
the Embassy in Ghana is willing to share information… despite the absence of a
legally binding extradition treaty.”
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI) has condemned the alleged non‑consensual recordings involving Kenyan
women, calling them grave violations of privacy and dignity.
The agency confirmed that specialized cybercrime units are
investigating, with international cooperation already underway.
