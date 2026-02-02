“Babe Nataka iPhone 17!” - Slay queen video-calls her ‘MUBABA’ old enough to be her dad (VIDEO)







Monday, February 2, 2026 - A hilarious video has taken social media by storm after a young lady was captured on a video call sweet-talking her older lover while asking him to buy her the latest iPhone 17.

In the now-viral clip, the lady is seen comfortably chatting and giggling during the call before dropping her request.

“Babe nataka iPhone 17,” she says softly, flashing a smile at the camera.

What caught the attention of many netizens, however, is the man on the other end of the call, who appears significantly older, old enough to pass for her father.

While some defended the lady, saying everyone is free to live their life how they choose, others criticized the so-called “sponsor culture” that has become common among young ladies chasing luxury lifestyles.

Watch the video>>> below

Babe Nataka iPhone 17!...... pic.twitter.com/sf0OpnWGhL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2026

